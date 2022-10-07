WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the economy following latest report showing more job growth

President Joe Biden left Washington Friday for Pennsylvania, where he’ll tour a Volvo operations plant and deliver remarks on the economy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden departed the White House shortly after the latest jobs report was released, showing America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.

Analysts say the solid figure will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation.

The president didn’t stop to talk to reporters as he left, but in a statement, he said the jobs numbers “are an encouraging sign that we are transitioning to stable, steady growth. And more Americans are working than ever before.”