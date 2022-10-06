How the OPEC Plus production cuts will impact the economy and Russia’s war in Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Oil-producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut production by a significant 2 million barrels a day to boost prices. The move is being seen as a big setback to the Biden administration before the midterms and something that will help Russia raise oil revenues and support its invasion of Ukraine. Ryan Chilcote joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the impact.
