WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on worker training, touts building of infrastructure

President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday afternoon on developing an equitable workforce for infrastructure jobs.

The remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

Biden has repeatedly touted his administration’s infrastructure plan in the lead up to the midterm elections. On Wednesday, his administration also said it would make $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help lower heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

The money, which comes partly from President Joe Biden’s economic rescue plan, will go to heating and utility bill costs, and can be used to help families make home energy repairs, the White House said.

Democrats are trying to contrast their efforts to help middle and low-income people through Biden’s major infrastructure deal and other legislative measures with Republican suggestions they would use the debt limit as leverage for cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits and other federal programs.

Across the country, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten.

The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter. Some worry that heating assistance programs will not be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.

The Energy Department will allocate $9 billion for states and tribes for a rebate program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households over the next 10 years, the White House said. Homes will be better protected against the weather and some 500,000 new heat pumps will be installed.

Earlier in the week, at a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday, Biden noted that the nearby Port of Miami recently received a $16 million federal grant due to one of his biggest legislative wins: the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation.

“We’re going to build America the way it should be built. Create once in a generation investment in our nation’s roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water system, high speed internet,” he said.