Jackson water crisis exposes consequences of aging infrastructure

Jackson, Mississippi's boil water notice was lifted Thursday, nearly seven weeks after a failure at the city's main water treatment plant left residents without access to clean running water. But many residents say problems with Jackson's water system have persisted for years. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who led military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

