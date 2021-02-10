How the Biden administration is trying to ramp up the pace of vaccinations

Andy Slavitt:

Hi, Amna. Thank you for having me on the show.

And you're right. There's a couple of things we're concerned about right now. One is that, for the next little while, we will be in an undersupply situation. And it's — that won't be the case forever, but that will be the case for the next at least few weeks, if not a couple of months.

And while that's happened, one of the things that we are very worried about is people with the savvy and the resources, whether it's their ability to smile and dial or use the Internet, or they have kids, they have transportation, but there are people who are clamoring for these vaccines, and we are worried that they will be able to get ahead of the people who are, quite frankly, at greater risk, the people in communities of color and low-income people, people who are essential workers.

So, we have a big effort, as you know and as you talked about, to make sure we do things to combat that. One of those things is, we announced yesterday, is, we're going to be distributing vaccines in federally qualified health centers, community health centers, setting up mobile clinics.

And we have just announced today five more federally funded clinics in low-income neighborhoods and low-income communities. And we're asking people also to reserve appointments for the people who live in these communities and not allow people to swoop in.