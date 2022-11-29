WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses jobs and manufacturing at Michigan computer chip plant

President Joe Biden will visit a Michigan computer chip plant Tuesday and give remarks on jobs and manufacturing.

President Biden is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

Biden is expected to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details before Biden’s trip to Michigan, said the Democratic president’s remarks would extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing, which has been a priority of his administration. Biden also plans to emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access.

Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer’s double-digit margin of victory over Tudor Dixon, a Republican who had denied the 2020 election results, has burnished her standing within her party.