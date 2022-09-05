Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump investigation, Biden’s warnings, resurgence of unions

Amy Walter:

And a great economy.

And that's the other piece of this. So we have never really seen this before. Of course, we have never seen a former president put themselves in the politics front and center in the way that Donald Trump has. And it's pretty clear that the Democrats do believe that the coalition of voters who turned out in 2018, who turned out in 2020, not necessarily to vote for Joe Biden or vote for Democrats, but to vote against Donald Trump, that they're still out there.

And they see that, any time he's in the news, it helps their prospects. And so they don't need to bring him in all that much, but he is still — because he will put himself front and center. As you said, he had rally this week.

And even regardless of where these investigations go, remember, we still have the January 6 Committee that will hold hearings.