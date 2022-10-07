Jobs report shows economy, employment market cooling as questions of recession remain

Amna Nawaz:

The U.S. economy remained strong enough last month to create 263,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, but that was after the labor force shrank.

Overall, job growth remained solid. But it's dropped from the first half of the year, when the economy created roughly 400,000 new jobs a month.

Stocks sank on Wall Street, as investors weighed the news and feared more interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 630 points to close at 29297. The Nasdaq fell 421 points. The S&P 500 slipped 105.

Economics correspondent Paul Solman digs into the details.