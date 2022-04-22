WATCH LIVE: Biden gives healthcare and energy remarks while visiting Washington state

Biden is expected to speak on healthcare and energy infrastructure development while visiting Washington state on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Yesterday, Biden opened the two-day visit to the Pacific Northwest by focusing on improvements planned for the runway and roof of the Portland International Airport.

The airport lies on a tectonic plate fault line but is working on a series of modernizations, including a new, earthquake-resistant runway capable of accommodating jets coming and going even after a major natural disaster. The design is modeled after the runway of the Sendai airport in Japan, which Biden said he’d visited and which survived the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in that country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.