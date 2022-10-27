WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on CHIPS Act, a law to make more superconductors in the U.S.

President Joe Biden gives remarks on CHIPS Act Thursday, a law to make more superconductors in the U.S., as he zeroes in on a largely economic-focused message amid raging inflation and recession risks.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden’s travels to Syracuse, New York, on Thursday and to Philadelphia on Friday are part of a strategic two-step crafted for a persistently unpopular president: promote his administration’s accomplishments at official White House events while saving the overt campaigning for states where his political power can directly bolster Democratic candidates.

Biden got a boost on the news Thursday that the economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6% annual rate from July through September, overcoming inflation and interest rates and snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction.

The president jogged over to reporters before he left for New York and said it was a “great economic report today. Things are looking good.”