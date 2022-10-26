The critical role secretaries of state will play in midterm elections

Two years later, former President Trump continues to push baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and many Republican candidates vying for office this year are repeating his lies. Amna Nawaz explores three key secretary of state races with Colton Lochhead of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mary Lahammer of Twin Cities PBS and Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting.

