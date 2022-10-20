How Black voters could determine election outcomes in close midterm races

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta:

Well, honestly, Republicans are doing the job for us.

Dr. Oz, Doug Mastriano, they are fighting for which one of them loves Donald Trump the most. They went up to Luzerne County to kiss his boots and to try to get an invite back to Mar-a-Lago. Black voters understand the threat that Donald Trump faces. And they also understand that this is still very much Donald Trump's party, that Republicans continue to defend him, no matter what he does.

Black voters make the connection that it's because of Trump and Mitch McConnell's awful, evil alliance that they had for many years that they ran through conservative out-of-touch justices who made getting rid of Roe one of their top priorities when conservatives got a majority on the bench.

And so Black voters are some of the most astute voters in this country. We have to look at and really interrogate what elected officials are saying to our community, and what they want to do about the concerns that we lay out.

And so I think Democrats are talking about what they have accomplished with the slimmest of slim majorities, and what more we can accomplish with a bigger, bolder majority. We can codify Roe. We can pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We can continue some of the work that was done in the Inflation Reduction Act, like lowering drug prices.

And so I think Republicans are doing everything they can to show that they are Donald Trump's biggest acolyte. And, frankly, I think it's going to hurt them.