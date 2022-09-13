WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on effects of Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden will gives remarks Tuesday on the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Based on the latest consumer prices data, lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.

READ MORE: U.S. inflation ticks down slightly, but stays stubbornly high

Biden’s remarks in Columbus, Ohio, in suburban Washington at a Democratic fundraiser, at a Cabinet meeting and in Labor Day speeches in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh were all missing a once-common refrain about families at the kitchen table straining under the rising costs of food and gasoline.

It’s a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November, prompted in part by the easing of inflationary pressures. But Biden is also attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Biden set to step up attack on ‘extremist’ threats to democracy

When Biden did address inflation in a Monday speech at Boston’s airport, he stressed progress, rather than financial pain on what he says is his top economic priority. Biden has largely put the blame for inflation on global forces such as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February invasion of Ukraine, even as he says his own policies are reducing the burdens of higher prices.

“We’re on the right track,” the president said Monday, noting the lower gas costs but adding the caveat: “There’s more to do, a lot more to do.”