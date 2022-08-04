WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts business roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
President Joe Biden is hosting a roundtable with business and labor leaders to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.
The event is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.
The bill, introduced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposes $433 billion in spending to address climate change, invest in renewable energy and reduce health care costs, funded in part by a minimum 15 percent corporate tax rate for large businesses and prescription drug pricing reform.
The story is developing and will be updated.
