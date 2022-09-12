Families scramble for aid as pandemic-era free meal program for students comes to an end

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

The new school year brings the end of universal free meals for many students. In 2020, Congress gave schools waivers to provide free breakfast and lunches regardless of income, but that expired at the start of September. Students and families still can apply for free meals if they meet income thresholds. Elaine Waxman of the Urban Institute joined Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

