WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris officials hold presser on next steps of White House transition

Officials from the incoming Biden-Harris administration are slated to update the press about what is next in their White House transition plans.

This week, Biden has named longtime aide Ronald Klain as his incoming chief-of-staff and announced the experts who would serve on his administration’s COVID-19 advisory board to develop policies that could go into effect on his first day in office. Leaders from around the world, including Pope Francis, as well as a growing number of Republican lawmakers, have congratulated Biden on his win.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has refused to concede that he lost the election. His campaign continues to pursue lawsuits to interrupt ballot counts in a handful of states, and the president himself has tweeted and made false claims to discredit millions of votes and the election itself.