More Republicans signal support for Biden to receive security briefings

Judy Woodruff:

Now we turn to our other top story tonight, the presidential transition.

President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead, despite President Trump's refusal to concede. Last night, he tapped a longtime aide to be his chief of staff.

There is also a growing chorus of Republicans who say the president-elect should be able to receive a daily national security briefing as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the vote count go on, despite many rejections.

To discuss all this, I'm joined by our Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins.

Hello to both of you.

So, Lisa, following the Biden folks, we know that he so far, as we reported, he has been denied access to these — what he normally would get, which is a daily intelligence briefing. But, as we say, there are some Republicans who are beginning to speak up for him.

Tell us about that.