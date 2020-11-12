More Republicans signal support for Biden to receive security briefings

Yamiche Alcindor:
That's right.
The president and his allies continue to make false claims, in most cases, that there is mass fraud that hurt President Trump in this election. And just this hour, the Trump campaign was holding a briefing for reporters, and they said that it's going to take time, that this is not something of a matter of instant gratification, and they're not going to bite all of the apple at once.
As a result, they have been really trying to — really try and defend their lawsuits.
But I want to walk you through some of the claims that they're making that critics say are fiction and frivolous. One is, in Nevada, they're saying there that there are ballots that have military addresses used by active military officials that should be invalidated. There are, of course, people that say that those addresses are, of course, completely valid.
In Michigan, we saw a woman, a Republican woman, say that she saw poll workers wearing Black Lives Matter gear and a man was following her that looked big. That's her claim there.
Then we see, in Arizona, there was this argument that sharpies, if you used a marker on a ballot, that it wasn't going to be counted. All of those things have either been disclaimed or are being — or are being fought through in court.
But what we're seeing is judges throw these cases at one after the other because of some of the information that I just said. These are not people who have real information about voter claim. Instead, these are — anecdotal information that they say could be problematic.
