With states reopening widely, new COVID hotspots surface

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

New cases are popping up in 15 states over the past week, including states like New York, New Jersey and Tennessee. And there's concern about hot spots emerging in Minnesota and Michigan.

All of this, of course, comes as many states are reopening even more widely. And, overall, new infections are still high. Nearly 60,000 were reported yesterday. There were 1,100 more deaths. And the U.S. is now closing in on an overall toll of 540,000 people who have died.

Dr. Ashish Jha is back with us again. He is the dean of the School Of Public Health at Brown University.

Ashish, very good to see you again.

We were what seemed like on a pretty solid decline for many weeks. Now that seems to have plateaued. And, as we're reporting, there are upticks in certain places. What is going on?