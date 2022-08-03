Democrats scramble to lock down legislation ahead of August recess

Judy Woodruff:

Turning back now to domestic politics, the question looming over Capitol Hill is whether a handshake deal will hold allowing Democrats to pass a 700-plus-billion-dollar chunk of the president's agenda.

Lisa Desjardins is here to break down all the latest developments, as lawmakers scrambled to complete their work ahead of the August recess.

Lisa, hello to you.

But, first, I do want to ask you about the really tragic news today that a member of Congress, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, was killed in a car accident, along with two of her staff members.

You have been talking to people on the Hill. Tell us what they're saying. And you knew her some?