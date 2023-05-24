WATCH LIVE: Biden marks anniversary of Uvalde school massacre

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will mark one year since a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

As the anniversary arrives, four in 10 Americans think schools in their communities are not safe from gun violence, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. That number has increased 10 percentage points since Feb. 2019, a year after a school shooter in Parkland, Florida, killed 14 students and three staff members.

Parents of the children who were murdered have advocated to their legislators for greater gun safety measures. Biden has advocated for stricter gun laws, including banning assault weapons and requiring background checks on gun sales. The Uvalde shooter legally owned more than $5,000 in guns and ammunition.

This story is developing and will be updated.