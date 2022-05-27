Remembering the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

As we've been reporting, 21 people died this week in Uvalde, Texas in a shooting at Robb Elementary School. We want to take a moment to remember those 19 children and two teachers, the lives they led and the legacies they leave behind.

Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

