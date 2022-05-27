Remembering the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
As we've been reporting, 21 people died this week in Uvalde, Texas in a shooting at Robb Elementary School. We want to take a moment to remember those 19 children and two teachers, the lives they led and the legacies they leave behind.
Watch the Full Episode
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: