WATCH: Biden speaks virtually with Michigan Gov. Whitmer on semiconductor production

President Joe Biden spoke virtually during an event where Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that aims to boost semiconductor production in the state.

Watch the event in the player above.

Next week, Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a bill designed to increase U.S. semiconductor chip production.

WATCH: Senate passes CHIPS Act to stimulate U.S. semiconductor production

More than 90 percent of advanced chips come from Taiwan. Should Taiwan be invaded or shipping channels closed, much of the world would face a cascading economic crisis and become unable to maintain chips-dependent weapons systems.

Biden used his State of the Union address in March to highlight an announcement by Intel to invest in what could be eight semiconductor plants in Ohio — a commitment that was contingent on final passage of the bill.

The Senate ultimately passed the bill last week, in a 64-33 vote. The bill passed the House on Thursday by a solid margin of 243-187. About two-dozen Republicans voted for the legislation.