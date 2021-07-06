WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks on COVID-19 response and vaccination program

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to speak on the nation’s progress on the COVID-19 vaccination program on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Over the holiday weekend, Biden said the American people are closer than ever to declaring independence from a deadly virus.

The president made the comments Sunday at a July Fourth celebration at the White House.

He told a crowd of service members and first responders to think back to where this nation was a year ago and think about how far the nation has come.

During the brief and optimistic comments, Biden said that thanks to the power of science, the country is seeing a return to normal and the return of economic health.

But he warned that the nation has not defeated the virus. He encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots. He said the vaccines are important for the nation to avoid where it was a year ago.