WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses American people in Gettysburg

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Oct. 6, where he will deliver remarks to the American people.

The event is expected to begin at 4 p.m. EST. Watch Biden’s remarks live in the video player above.

At the site of one of the bloodiest battles in the Civil War, Biden is expected to call on Americans to come together despite the multiple crises the country currently faces.

Speaking Monday in Miami’s Little Havana, Biden was careful to continue to wish Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 but also criticized his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend,” Biden said. “Now that’s he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I’d encourage him to do this: Listen to the scientists.”

Still, Biden faces lingering questions about whether he was exposed to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends quarantining for two weeks after a person’s exposure to the virus. Biden shared a stage with the president for 90 minutes during last week’s first presidential primary debate.

Biden says he’s since been tested three times, all with negative results. His campaign has promised he will be tested regularly and has committed to releasing all results, but they’ve refused to comment on whether quarantine was considered after the debate and they haven’t said how often Biden will undergo tests.

Since the president tested positive for the virus, Biden’s campaign has been even more disciplined about minimizing its candidate’s risk. The former vice president has begun keeping on his face mask even when giving speeches. And when he stopped to answer questions before boarding his plane to Miami, Biden’s wife, Jill, physically pulled him back to prevent him from moving too close to reporters, despite everyone wearing masks.