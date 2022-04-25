WATCH LIVE: Biden welcomes Stanley Cup champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, to the White House

News Desk
President Joe Biden welcomes the Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to the White House on Monday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the past two National Hockey League championships in 2020 and 2021 but were unable to visit the White House for a celebration due to COVID-19.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
