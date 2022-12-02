WATCH LIVE: Blinken speaks at World AIDS Day commemoration

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) World AIDS Day Commemoration on Friday.

In a written release, Blinken wrote that the United States government remains committed to working with our global partners to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic. More than 650,000 people died due to AIDS-related illnesses last year, according to the White House.

