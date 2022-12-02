WATCH LIVE: Blinken speaks at World AIDS Day commemoration

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Adam Kemp
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) World AIDS Day Commemoration on Friday.
Blinken is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above
In a written release, Blinken wrote that the United States government remains committed to working with our global partners to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic. More than 650,000 people died due to AIDS-related illnesses last year, according to the White House.
PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
