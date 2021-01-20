WATCH LIVE: ‘Celebrating America’ – A PBS NewsHour inauguration special

The PBS NewsHour will offer live, anchored coverage of the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s “Celebrating America” program as part of its Inauguration Day special programming.

The special programming will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Joining NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis during the event will be White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Washington Post senior critic Robin Givhan, filmmaker Ken Burns and Annette Gordon-Reed, an American historian and law professor at Harvard University.

The committee’s primetime special will include live remarks from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with other featured guests and performers.

