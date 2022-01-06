WATCH LIVE: Congress holds moment of silence in remembrance of Jan. 6 insurrection

Warning: This footage may contain graphic images of violence

Congress held a moment of silence Thursday to mark the on year anniversary of when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was carrying out a routine formal count of Electoral College votes confirming President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Nine people died as a result of the day’s violence.

The moment of silence took place in the Capitol where many members were evacuated and some were trapped as the rioters tried to break in.

Later in the day, Democratic leaders will hold a moderated discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham about the events of Jan. 6. While many lawmakers will be absent due to concerns about COVID-19, several of the events will be livestreamed so they can participate virtually. The Senate also marked the day with a moment of silence and planned speeches.

The president and congressional Democrats started the day in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count. Biden drew a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that have sprung up about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” Biden said in his speech Thursday.

He asked those listening to close their eyes and recall what they saw that day, as he described the harrowing, violent scene, the mob attacking police, threatening the House speaker, erecting gallows threatening to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here’s the truth,” he said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack, and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”

“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today.” “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”

Others, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, were absent, with a contingent of colleagues attending the funeral for former Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.

The one year anniversary comes in the midst of the ongoing investigation into Jan. 6 by a House committee that has interviewed over 300 witnesses, and is still looking into investigating the events that transpired that day. The panel will begin sharing its findings in the coming months.

