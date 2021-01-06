WATCH LIVE: Congress reconvenes to count electoral votes after pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol

U.S. Congress members are expected to return to the Capitol to continue debate on the 2020 presidential election results after being forced to evacuate after a mob of pro-Trump supporters broke into the building.

The proceedings are expected to start at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the debate in the player above.

Dozens of pro-Trump protesters remain on the streets of the nation’s capital in defiance of the curfew imposed after rioters stormed the Capitol.

The mostly maskless crowd was forcibly removed from the Capitol on Wednesday after breaking into the building and halting the constitutional process of voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. They were pushed out of the immediate area and moved down the hill, where they taunted law enforcement and moved barricades.

Police said anyone found on the streets after the 6 p.m. curfew would be arrested. Officers in full riot gear with shields lined the streets near the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their debate on affirming Biden’s victory would continue after the Capitol was secured.