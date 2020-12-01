WATCH LIVE: Congressional leaders announce bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal

Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus are expected to announce a bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal Dec. 1 with support from members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With Congress still in gridlock over a second stimulus bill, this package is intended to address additional needs for COVID-19 testing, unemployment insurance, small businesses and the non-profit sector, schools and child care, and housing, among other items.

The framework is supported by leadership of the 50-member bipartisan caucus in the House as well as leadership in the Senate, including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Mark Warner, D-Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.