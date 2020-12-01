#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Congressional leaders announce bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal

Politics

Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus are expected to announce a bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal Dec. 1 with support from members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Watch the news conference at 10 a.m. ET live in the video player above.

With Congress still in gridlock over a second stimulus bill, this package is intended to address additional needs for COVID-19 testing, unemployment insurance, small businesses and the non-profit sector, schools and child care, and housing, among other items.

The framework is supported by leadership of the 50-member bipartisan caucus in the House as well as leadership in the Senate, including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Mark Warner, D-Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

  2. Watch Nov 30 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s Cabinet picks and Trump’s fraud claims

  3. Read Dec 01 WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin, Powell testify about CARES Act

  4. Read Nov 30 LISTEN: Supreme Court appears skeptical of Trump’s census plan

  5. Read Dec 01 WATCH LIVE: Congressional leaders announce bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal

The Latest