WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin, Powell testify about CARES Act

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify Dec. 1 about the CARES Act before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

The $2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed back in March, provided temporary financial relief to Americans by expanding unemployment benefits and allocating money for a one-time stimulus check.

But much of that assistance expired in July, and Democrats and Republicans in Congress haven’t been able to reach a deal on a second round of coronavirus relief. The federal unemployment benefits remaining from the initial bill are set to expire at the end of the month. U.S. unemployment remains high, and jobless claims rose for two weeks in a row last month.

“The historic, bipartisan CARES Act provided the economic relief critical to supporting our robust recovery,” Mnuchin is expected to testify before Congress. “Additional economic shutdowns, however, continue to impair this remarkable progress and cause great harm to American businesses and workers.”

Powell is expected to testify about the actions that the Federal Reserve has taken to provide economic relief to Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is also expected to testify that in light of the rising coronavirus cases both in the U.S. and abroad, “a full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”