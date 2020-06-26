WATCH LIVE: Congressional watchdog shares new report on how to improve U.S. government response to COVID-19

A House select committee that oversees the federal implementation of coronarirus relief measures will hold a hearing today to review a new report from the Government Accountability Office that will include recommendations to improve the U.S. response to the virus.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST. Watch it in the player above.

Gene L. Dodaro, the U.S. comptroller general, will field questions from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which is chaired by Democratic Rep. James E. Clyburn.

