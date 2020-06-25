Why a temporary halt on reopening is ‘wholly inadequate’ to contain virus

Judy Woodruff:

The surge of new coronavirus infections is spreading wider and faster throughout the country; 29 states are reporting notable increases, many of those in the Sunbelt and the West.

The head of the CDC also said today that it's believed that at least 23 million Americans have been infected. That's 10 times higher the number of cases that have been reported. And the CDC also added pregnant women to the list of high-risk groups.

Amna Nawaz gets a breakdown on these trends and the concerns over the pace of reopening.