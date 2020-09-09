WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus subcommittee holds hearing on election safety

The U.S. Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is expected to hold a remote hearing Wednesday, September 9 on the steps that need to be taken to ensure a fair and safe general election amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EDT. Watch the event live in the player above.

The hearing, chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn, follows letters sent by Democratic leaders to Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Wisconsin election officials which urged the states to follow guidance from the CDC, such as picking lower risk polling locations, and creating more opportunities for early voting and mail-in voting. The letters also included an information request for the states’ safety plans ahed of the election.

The panel will include President and Executive Director for Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Kristen Clarke, President of the Texas Civil Rights Project Mimi Marziani, Dr. Krutika Kuppalli and Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft.

Actress and activist Kerry Washington is also expected to attend the hearing. Washington has been vocal about voting rights during this election and has made appearances in the last three Democratic National Conventions.