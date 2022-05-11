WATCH LIVE: Customs & Border Patrol head testifies on budget amid debate over Title 42

Customs & Border Patrol Commissioner Chris Magnus testifies before Congress on budget amid debate over Title 42.

Title 42 authority is named for a public health law and used to expel migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Title 42 is due to expire May 23.

Lifting Title 42 has proven controversial as midterm elections near, even for President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, amid concerns that the U.S. is unprepared for an anticipated increase in migrants seeking asylum. Authorities stopped migrants more than 221,000 times in March, the highest mark in 22 years.

The White House and Homeland Security Department have publicly stood behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to end the measure because it could no longer be justified on grounds of protecting public health.

The U.S. has expelled migrants more than 1.8 million times under Title 42 authority since March 2020, effectively overriding rights to seek asylum under U.S. law and international treaty. In doing so, migrants are not subject to immigration law, which include rights to seek protection from persecution at home.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays strongly criticized the CDC’s decision, suggesting he would try to keep Title 42 in effect after May 23. A hearing is scheduled May 13 for oral arguments.