WATCH LIVE: David Brooks discusses the foundations of American democracy at UVA’s Jim Lehrer Lecture

New York Times op-ed columnist and PBS NewsHour commentator David Brooks will join the University of Virginia’s Miller Center Director and CEO William Antholis on Thursday for the James C. Lehrer lecture, which is named in honor of the late Jim Lehrer, PBS NewsHour’s co-founder and former anchor.

Watch the discussion on Thursday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the live player above.

Brooks will discuss Lehrer’s legacy of journalistic integrity and his own views on the state of the moral and social foundations of American democracy.

For more PBS NewsHour’s coverage on politics and democracy:

Judy Woodruff hosts UVA Miller Center discussion — ‘Can democracy and capitalism coexist?’

Judy Woodruff on journalism ethics in a time of crisis | UVA’s Jim Lehrer Lecture

The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later

Security expert warns of AI tools’ potential threat to democracy

Subscribe to our politics newsletter to get the best of NewsHour’s political coverage: