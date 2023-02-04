Security expert warns of AI tools’ potential threat to democracy

Artificial intelligence has the potential to dramatically alter how we gather information, communicate and work. Experts are also raising questions about how it will affect governance and what it will mean for the future of our democracy. Bruce Schneier, a fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, joins William Brangham to discuss.

