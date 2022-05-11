WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Austin, General Milley testify on defense budget in House committee hearing

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will speak about the Department of Defense’s budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The hearing comes after the House of Representatives emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday, as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request. It signaled a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion.

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden’s request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defense and humanitarian programs. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.

The measure was backed by every voting Democrat and by nearly 3 out of 4 Republicans. House debate reflected a perspective, shared broadly by both parties, that the U.S. has even more at stake than standing by Ukraine.