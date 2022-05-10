As Ukraine regains territory near Kharkiv, Russia prepares for a more expansive war

Judy Woodruff:

Congress is considering a new aid package for Ukraine tonight, including an additional $40 billion in weaponry and economic and humanitarian assistance.

This comes as top intelligence officials told senators today that Russia's President Putin is aiming for a longer, wider war, not just in the eastern Donbass, but with further flash points along Ukraine's southern coast.

National Intelligence Director Avril Haines warned such plans could push the conflict down a devastating new path.

Avril Haines, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Nominee: The uncertain nature of the battle, which is developing into a war of attrition, combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along and more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory.