China’s alignment with Russia makes progress on Ukraine difficult

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Leave your feedback
A meeting in Rome Monday between top American and Chinese officials was preceded by reporting that Moscow had asked Beijing for military assistance in its war against Ukraine. Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, and Eric Edelman, undersecretary of defense for policy in the George w. Bush administration, join Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: