WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Austin holds news briefing to announce 2022 National Defense Strategy

President Joe Biden met with Department of Defense leaders at the White House on Wednesday to discuss challenges that come from navigating the “complicated world.”

“We made clear that this decade we’re going to be engaged,” said Biden.

“We have in both to address the growing competition between major powers while simultaneously taking on the shared challenges that impact the lives of billions of people around the world.”

And one of the countries that Biden singled out was China and their “increasingly intense competition.”

“We have to maintain our military advantage by making clear that we do not see conflict.”

This meeting follows Biden’s release of a national security strategy earlier this month, that calls for “out-competing China” and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.