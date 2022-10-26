News Wrap: Russia holds first nuclear drills since invading Ukraine

In our news wrap Wednesday, fears of escalation mount in Ukraine as Russian President Putin oversaw his first nuclear drills since the invasion, Islamic State gunmen killed at least 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in Iran and the man who drove into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year was found guilty of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

