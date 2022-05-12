WATCH LIVE: Democrats hold news briefing on two new statues honoring women Supreme Court justices

Democrats hold a news briefing for two new statues honoring women Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the U.S. Capitol.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The two statues were built after President Joe Biden signed legislation last month authorizing their installation. The news was welcomed by the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“These statues will serve as inspiration to future generations of children from across the country and around the world who pass through the halls of Congress,” the caucus said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.