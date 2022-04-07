Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman elevated to the Supreme Court

LaDoris Cordell:

Sure.

The pressure that I felt being the first African American woman judge in Northern California, really two different kinds of pressure. One kind is what I call the bad pressure. And that's pressure from individuals within the institution and on the outside who expect you to fail, expect you and want you, hope you — that you fail. They have bought into negative stereotypes about women, about people of color, and they don't want their institutions to change.

And then there's the good pressure. It's pressure from communities of color, from women's organizations and communities, who want you to succeed and hope that you will ,expect you to succeed.

So what that means for waiting — Judge Brown Jackson, the justice in waiting, is that she's going to feel these pressures. But we have already seen that her history is that she has survived and dealt well with these pressures. In fact, they have made her thrive.

So we can expect nothing different from what she has done already, and, as expressed, as she did at the confirmation hearing.