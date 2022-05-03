WATCH LIVE: VP Kamala Harris delivers remarks at gala hosted by abortion rights group Emily’s List

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver remarks at a gala hosted by pro-choice group Emily’s List a day after a report from Politico revealed that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

The report’s authenticity was confirmed by the court on Tuesday. The draft was written by Samuel Alito, one of the most conservative justices. According to Politico, four other justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — have agreed with the opinion, enough for a majority.

If the decision stands as written, it would also overturn Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that protected abortion services even though it allowed states to add some limitations.

It’s not surprising that the court, which has a strong conservative majority after former President Donald Trump appointed three justices during his single term in office, would seek to curb abortion rights. However, the breadth of the draft opinion startled advocates and sent shockwaves through American politics.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts orders investigation into ‘egregious’ leak of draft abortion opinion

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said he hoped the draft wouldn’t be finalized by justices, contending it reflects a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence” that threatens “other basic rights” like access to birth control and marriage.

“If this decision holds, it’s really quite a radical decision,” he added.

“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

The Emily’s List event will be Harris’ first public event since she tested positive for COVID a week ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.