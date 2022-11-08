WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks on election night

Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz may speak on Election Day, though the winner of the race might not be known for days or weeks as votes are counted.

Oz may address campaign supporters Tuesday night. Watch the event live in the player above.

Oz is locked in a close race against his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania’s current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. In Pennsylvania, officials are not allowed to begin validating mail ballots until Election Day.

Oz, a former TV personality and cardiothoracic surgeon, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who campaigned on the candidate’s behalf in western Pennsylvania Saturday. If elected, he would be the Muslim to serve in the Senate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.