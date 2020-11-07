Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

WATCH LIVE: Celebrations on Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. after Biden declared winner

Politics

WASHINGTON — Across the country, there were parties and prayer after Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency.

Watch the celebrations live in the player above.

In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out Saturday. People ran out of their buildings, banging on pots. They danced and high-fived with strangers amid honking horns.

People streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving sings and taking cellphone pictures.

In Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators filled the Capitol steps.

The lyrics to “Amazing Grace” began to echo through the crowd, and the Trump supporters put their hands on a counterprotester and prayed.

Read Joe Biden’s full statement on winning the presidency

