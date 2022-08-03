WATCH LIVE: Election officials testify in Senate hearing on protecting election workers

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning on protecting election workers.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

Two secretaries of state, Jocelyn Benson of Michigan and Maggie Toulouse Oliver of New Mexico, will testify at the hearing.

Election and democracy experts have grown increasingly concerned about threats against election workers after the 2020 election. A survey of election workers last spring by the Brennan Center for Justice and the Benenson Strategy Group found that “one in three election officials feel unsafe because of their job, and nearly one in five listed threats to their lives as a job-related concern.”

“There is nowhere I feel safe, nowhere,” said Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who testified before the House Jan.6 committee with her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, about the death threats they faced as former President Donald Trump and his allies pressured state officials to change the results of the 2020 election.

This comes as candidates who have without evidence denied those election results advance in this year’s primaries.

On Tuesday, an Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for secretary of state.

Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy.

Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.

In Kansas, the top state elections official beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories, while in Washington voters were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.

The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results.

Finchem tried this year to get the Republican-controlled Legislature to notify Congress that Arizona wanted to decertify Democrat Joe Biden’s election win. He won Trump’s endorsement and said in a recent interview that worries about the effect of his potential victory on free and fair elections are unfounded. He said he will just enforce laws as written.

But in Georgia, the Republican secretary of state was also renominated over a Trump-backed primary rival.

Trump targeted Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 general election for failing to overturn his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger — who won the praise of some Democrats for refusing to bend to pressure from the former president — dispatched a challenge from a Trump-endorsed primary challenger without being forced into a runoff.