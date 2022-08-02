Voters head to the polls in several key primaries as Trump’s influence is tested again

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Judy Woodruff:
Voters in five states headed to the polls today to pick their nominees in major races. The races include key congressional primaries in Arizona, Missouri, Michigan, and Washington, while voters in Kansas are deciding on the future of abortion policy in their state.
Our political correspondent, Lisa Desjardins, breaks down what to watch for tonight.
Lisa, there's a lot to look at. And we're going to be here late tonight looking at it.
Lisa Desjardins:
Yes.
So, let's start with the big picture. What could this — these votes today tell us about the midterms in November, do you think?
There are two important trends we're watching for tonight.
One is the power of Trump, but not just for Trump's sake, what that could mean for Democrats in terms of the candidates that they're going up against, especially for control of the U.S. Senate. The other is whose base has more energy. And that's where the abortion issue comes in.
For Trump, one race that we want to highlight right now is in Missouri. There is a very hot Senate race on the Republican side in Missouri. Let's look at the four candidates there. You can see two current members of Congress there in the middle of, former Governor Eric Greitens, who we have talked about before on this program, and then the attorney general, Eric Schmitt.
Now, President Trump has just made an endorsement in the past a day or so in this race. And here's what he wrote. Some of our viewers may be familiar with this that he put out. He said he is endorsing Eric.
There are two Erics in this race. We know President Trump likes to pick winners. He might be hedging his bets there. But it's significant. This seat could be one that Democrats think they can win, and it could be an important seat that helps Democrats keep or lose control of the U.S. Senate.
One thing to note, turnout in Missouri today, Judy, it's light. It's mixed. But across the state, the secretary of state actually said it's terrible.
Different case in Kansas. Turnout there nearing or breaking records. And why? Because abortion is on the ballot there, as we heard in our report last night. Voters there are voting on whether or not the state of Kansas should be able to change abortion law and add more restrictions. We're going to be watching that very closely to see if either side is more energized than the other by that vote in Kansas.
A lot of interest, apparently…
… at least about those reports about turnout.
So we know former President Trump has talked a lot about his endorsements. We have been watching that. But you have also seen in your reporting that what what's happening today is a test for those candidates who have opposed former President Trump. How so?
This day, more than any other on this election calendar, is a test for those Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
Many of our viewers might remember 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Well, a number of them, four, are retiring. There aren't many on the ballot at one time. Today, three of those 10 Republicans are up in primary challenges.
We will look at who those are. Some of our viewers may be familiar with Peter Meijer, Dan Newhouse in Washington, and Jaime Herrera Beutler there in Washington state.
So all of these candidates' professional and future careers are on the line here because they opposed President Trump and voted to impeach him. He tweeted out today, calling them "impeachment slime."
It's notable here, because we know the Republican Party has routinely been tested, and those behind the scenes who told me that they believe perhaps President Trump deserved to be impeached, but voted yes will see a message in whether these three candidates survive tonight.
So, a lot to watch, as you just been discussing, Lisa.
But if you had to pick one state, one place where we're going to see some key questions answered, what would it be?
I have got one, and it's Arizona.
It's got everything. It has Senate — races up and down the ballot. In fact, in the two top races, for governor and for U.S. Senate on the Republican side, President Trump has endorsed one candidate. His vice president, Pence, has endorsed a different candidate. So you have that test.
But we're also watching it because there are a number of election deniers in position to win primary races tonight, including for the secretary of state's office, a leading candidate there. That is a four-year seat for secretary of state of Arizona, which is a state which could be decisive in there.
We looked at some stats overall about where election deniers are in terms of this primary season. This comes from the blog FiveThirtyEight, which you know does a lot of data-driven analysis. They looked at who has been winning in these primary fights. And they say there's 120 Republicans so far for key offices, meaning governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Congress, Senate, 120 that fully deny the 2020 results.
That's a very large portion of all the Republican nominees who have even been talking about the election. It's about half of those. So this isn't a fluke. It's not just one candidate here or there. This is a big part of who Republicans are putting on the ballot.
Something that is important for us to keep an eye on.
And, finally, we can't let you get away, Lisa, without asking you about the Congress. Senate's in session this week. You watch the Congress very closely. Give us an update on where things stand.
I have got my video feed on right now of the Senate chamber, where they are preparing to pass within the next few hours the PACT Act, that veterans bill that would greatly expand coverage, especially for victims of toxic exposures, including burn pits, very big deal. It finally looks like it will be getting final passage tonight.
Let's look at a couple other things that we're watching this week, the Inflation Reduction Act. That's that Schumer-Manchin very large compromise bill. The plan still is to try and start that Thursday, but end Sunday, but they don't have Kyrsten Sinema on board yet. So we will be watching that.
And then a vote on NATO expansion, that's something that's going to pass easily in the Senate. However, you need 100 senators to do things quickly. They don't have all 100. So we're watching the timing on that NATO expansion, something the world is watching as well. Expect it this week. We just don't know when.
And we know there's been COVID and some other issues that kept senators…
(CROSSTALK)
There has been. And why aren't these senators all masking at this point? I don't know.
(LAUGHTER)
Good question.
Lisa Desjardins, following it all, thank you.
You're welcome.
And you can keep following tonight's elections with up-to-the-minute results on our Web site. That's PBS.org/NewsHour.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
