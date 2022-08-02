Voters head to the polls in several key primaries as Trump’s influence is tested again

Lisa Desjardins:

There are two important trends we're watching for tonight.

One is the power of Trump, but not just for Trump's sake, what that could mean for Democrats in terms of the candidates that they're going up against, especially for control of the U.S. Senate. The other is whose base has more energy. And that's where the abortion issue comes in.

For Trump, one race that we want to highlight right now is in Missouri. There is a very hot Senate race on the Republican side in Missouri. Let's look at the four candidates there. You can see two current members of Congress there in the middle of, former Governor Eric Greitens, who we have talked about before on this program, and then the attorney general, Eric Schmitt.

Now, President Trump has just made an endorsement in the past a day or so in this race. And here's what he wrote. Some of our viewers may be familiar with this that he put out. He said he is endorsing Eric.

There are two Erics in this race. We know President Trump likes to pick winners. He might be hedging his bets there. But it's significant. This seat could be one that Democrats think they can win, and it could be an important seat that helps Democrats keep or lose control of the U.S. Senate.

One thing to note, turnout in Missouri today, Judy, it's light. It's mixed. But across the state, the secretary of state actually said it's terrible.

Different case in Kansas. Turnout there nearing or breaking records. And why? Because abortion is on the ballot there, as we heard in our report last night. Voters there are voting on whether or not the state of Kansas should be able to change abortion law and add more restrictions. We're going to be watching that very closely to see if either side is more energized than the other by that vote in Kansas.