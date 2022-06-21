Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Election workers continue to face threats after Trump’s false election claims

After former President Trump’s false claims about fraudulent 2020 election results, local and state elections officials continue to face unprecedented pressures ahead of this year's midterms, including wide-scale threats. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Tolouse Oliver, a Democrat, and former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, a Republican, join Judy Woodruff to discuss the challenges.

